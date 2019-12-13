‘Love Island’ Host Caroline Flack Charged With Assault
Caroline Flack, the host of the popular British reality television show Love Island, has been charged with assault, police said Friday. Flack, 40, was arrested and charged with assault by beating after allegedly attacking a man, the Metropolitan Police said. Authorities said officers arrived to a home in Islington, London, at about 5:25 a.m. on Thursday. “We treated two people at the scene and took one person to hospital,” a London Ambulance Service spokeswoman said, adding the man was not seriously injured.
A spokesperson for Flack confirmed the “private domestic incident” and said she is cooperating with authorities. Flack, who won Britain’s Strictly Come Dancing in 2014, is known for hosting the ITV2 reality show Love Island since 2015. Flack will appear at Highbury Corner magistrates court on Monday for a bail hearing.