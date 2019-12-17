Caroline Flack Quits ‘Love Island’ After Assault Charges
Caroline Flack—the host of cult British reality-TV show Love Island—will stand down from her role after she was arrested Friday following an altercation with her boyfriend, The Sun newspaper reports. Posting on Instagram, Flack said: “Love Island has been my world for the last five years, it’s the best show on telly. In order to not detract attention from the upcoming series I feel the best thing I can do is to stand down for series six.” The Sun reported that Flack is “absolutely devastated” about the decision, hinting that it wasn’t her call to leave the show. Flack was charged with assault by beating following an incident at her home in London. The host is expected to appear in court on Dec. 23. The new series of Love Island will begin without Flack some time in January, according to reports.