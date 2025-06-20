Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s Colorist Says Ryan Murphy Got Her Hair ‘Totally Wrong’

When Ryan Murphy released teaser images for the next chapter of the American Love Story series, which focuses on the romance between John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, harsh criticism quickly emerged online, particularly toward the team’s possible failure to accurately portray Bessette’s effortlessly luxe wardrobe and chic blonde hair. In response to the growing chatter about the production’s missteps, Vogue consulted Brad Johns, the legendary ‘90s hair colorist and mastermind behind Bessette’s signature look. “No one would believe that Carolyn in the ‘90s would ever have that color from me,” said the master stylist. “It’s too 2024.” Johns described the color he gave Bessette as a warm “toffee” tone—nothing like the dull, too-modern blonde shade shown in the series. He was especially dismayed by the absence of depth and dimension created by “chunking,” an innovative highlighting method he pioneered. He told Vogue, “When [Bessette] sees that color, she’s going to be swirling in heaven.”