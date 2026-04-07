Carolyn Bessette Kennedy’s Nepo Baby Nemesis Revealed
The late Carolyn Bessette was “irked” by the actress Gwyneth Paltrow when they crossed paths in the 1990s. In her book Gwyneth: The Biography, Amy Odell quotes a source who shared Bessette’s thoughts on the Hollywood star, whom she met while working for Calvin Klein in the 1990s. “One of the publicists on the brand’s small team who helped Gwyneth (at the fashion house) was Carolyn Bessette,” Odell wrote. “According to one person familiar with her thinking, Gwyneth irked her. When there were pictures of Gwyneth in the papers, Bessette, who viewed her as ‘little miss perfect,’ would make cutting remarks about her.” Paltrow, the daughter of actress Blythe Danner and director Bruce Paltrow, was a VIP client in Klein’s eyes, with the designer even having her “helicoptered in” to attend a runway show in 1998. Interest in Bessette has been reignited by the success of the drama Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette, which has become FX’s most-watched limited series. The fictionalized drama, which is executive-produced by TV hitmaker Ryan Murphy, follows Bessette’s life, including her meeting with the son of former President John F. Kennedy while working at the fashion house. Bessette, her sister Lauren, and Kennedy Jr. died on July 16, 1999, in a plane crash. Paltrow’s husband, Brad Falchuk, has previously worked with Murphy on shows such as Glee, American Horror Story, and Pose. Falchuk was not involved with Love Story. The Daily Beast has contacted a rep for Paltrow for comment.