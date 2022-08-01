Emmett Till’s Wrongful Accuser Pictured for First Time in Almost 20 Years
The woman who accused Emmett Till of whistling at her in 1955, and whom many believe has evaded justice ever since, has been photographed for the first time in nearly two decades. The Daily Mail tracked Carolyn Bryant Donham, now 88, down at an apartment complex in Kentucky where she lives with her 71-year-old son. Donham has cancer, is legally blind, and receives hospice care; oxygen tubes can be seen in some of the pictures. When approached by reporters and asked to comment on the Till case, Donham stayed silent, with her son indicating that she did not want to speak. Till’s case received renewed attention last month when an unserved warrant for Donham’s arrest was found in a courthouse basement. Last month, protesters tried to storm a senior living facility in North Carolina, Donham’s last known place of residence until now.