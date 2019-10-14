CHEAT SHEET
INDEFENSIBLE
MemeWorld Owner CarpeDonktum Defends Video of Trump Shooting Media, Blames NYT
The owner of MemeWorld.com, who goes by “CarpeDonktum” online, has defended a meme video that depicts Donald Trump violently attacking members of the media and his political opponents. The video, made by contributor TheGeekzTeam, shows the president’s head superimposed on a clip from Kingsman: The Secret Service with a man opening fire inside a church dubbed the “Church of Fake News.” The video was displayed as part of a “meme exhibit” during an American Priority Conference held at the Trump Doral Miami golf resort. CarpeDonktum, whose real name is Logan Cook, wrote in a statement that MemeWorld “does NOT condone ANY violence.” The video was “CLEARLY satirical and the violence depicted is metaphoric,” reads the statement. “No reasonable person would believe that this video was a call to action, or an endorsement of violence towards the media.”
However, CarpeDonktum also claimed The New York Times, which first reported on the violent video, was attacking American Priority Conference and TheGeekzTeam by highlighting its existence. “This attack is yet another example of the Mainstream Media’s hypocrisy,” they wrote. “The MSM could not find any controversy within the conference itself, so they have manufactured this outrage campaign to discredit its success.” CarpeDonktum wrote that MemeWorld “fully supports” the American Priority Conference and stands behind TheGeekzTeam. The right-wing provocateur’s Twitter account was suspended later on Monday.