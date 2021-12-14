Carrie Bradshaw’s ‘And Just Like That’ Costumes Inspire Increase in Google Searches
GONE SHOPPING
And Just Like That, HBO Max’s new Sex and the City reboot, has inspired a range of reactions from fans and viewers. Love it or hate it, according to new data reported by WWD, the show is inspiring people do one specific thing: shop. The trade publication reported that brands favored by the show’s characters, such as Dries van Noten and Claude Montana, have seen a spike in Google searches. A “fashion e-commerce aggregator”company called Love the Sales said that searches for Dries van Noten, a Belgian designer known for structural, colorful garments, are up 1,150 percent, and the defunct French brand Claude Montana saw a 500 percent increase in views. Miranda Hobbes, played by Cynthia Nixon, toted a Loewe bag that saw a 168 jump in searches.