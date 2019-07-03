CHEAT SHEET
Family of Las Vegas Massacre Victim Sues Eight Gun Makers
The family of a Las Vegas mass-shooting victim has filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against eight gun makers and three dealers, arguing the AR-15 style rifles they sell are just “thinly disguised” machine guns. The lawsuit targets Colt and seven other gun manufacturers, along with gun shops in Nevada and Utah. It accused the manufacturers of being fully aware that the weapons they sold could be easily adapted for rapid-fire. None of the defendants have commented on the suit so far. The suit comes from the family of Carrie Parsons, of Seattle, who was 31 when she was killed.