Georgia Card Game Somehow Ends in Bizarre Murder Investigation
NOT SO FRIENDLY
What started as a seemingly routine game of cards in Bowdon, Georgia, late last month turned deadly, police say. Sherrod Montgomery, 41, was playing a game with Ricky Cox, 63, when an argument broke out between the two. Witnesses say Montgomery began attacking Cox, and flipped over the table they were playing on. After allegedly beating Cox into unconsciousness, Montgomery was eventually forcibly separated from the man by onlookers. Montgomery then fled the scene, according to police.
Emergency responders found Cox still unconscious and transported him to a hospital, where he died. While investigators say they still don’t know how the argument started, a medical examiner's report revealed Cox had sustained blunt force trauma to his torso and head that caused severe lacerations to his lungs and heart. Montgomery, who is charged with murder and malice murder, is reportedly refusing to speak to investigators about what led to the incident. According to Fox 5, people who knew him described Cox as “non-confrontational” and “extremely easy going.”