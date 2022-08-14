‘Carrot Top’ Lookalike Charged With 2017 Murder of Georgia Teen

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Macon Telegraph
A Georgia man dubbed “Carrot Top” for his resemblance to the red-haired comedian has been charged in the 2017 murder of a 16-year-old during a gun deal gone awry. Police say Logan Nettles was one of two men who planned to rob teenager Chase Gillis of a weapon during a gun swap. When Gillis cocked his weapon and pointed it at Nettles, he was shot dead with an AR-15, police have said. Nettles is already serving five years in prison for gang activity and pistol-whipping his own father, according to the Macon Telegraph. “We’ve been patiently waiting for this day to come,” Gillis’ mother, Amy Harper, told the newspaper. “Though no outcome may bring Chase back for us, we want his truth to be told.”