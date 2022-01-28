Cars and Bus Left Teetering as Bridge Collapses in Pittsburgh

Four cars and a bus were left teetering on the edge of disaster when a Pittsburgh bridge collapsed early Friday morning, sending chunks of concrete tumbling into a park below.

Photos from the scene show cars trapped in a chasm of cracked concrete and snow, and a bus teetering just inches from a huge crack spanning the bridge.

It happened just hours before President Joe Biden was set to visit Pittsburgh to talk about his $1.2 billion infrastructure plan.

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman told CNN that there were no fatalities, miraculously. Pittsburgh Fire Bureau Chief Darryl Jones said 10 people suffered minor injuries, and three were taken to a hospital.

“It’s surreal, the entire span of the bridge has collapsed into the park and the walking trail below,” Fetterman said.

Thankfully, he added, schools were on a two-hour delay due to snow on Friday morning so the bridge didn’t have its usual school traffic.

According to CBS Pittsburgh, Mayor Ed Gainey said the bridge, which goes over Hot Dog Dam Dog Park and through Frick Park, was inspected just last September.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said a gas line has been cut and there was a strong smell of natural gas in the area, prompting surrounding homes to be evacuated. The Red Cross has been contacted for victim assistance.