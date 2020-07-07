Florida Teen Died From COVID-19 Two Weeks After Attending Huge Youth Church Event
A 17-year-old Florida girl died from complications of the novel coronavirus less than two weeks after attending a massive church event with 100 other kids, according to a report from NBC2. Carsyn Davis died on June 23—just 13 days after she attended the function. The event in question was reportedly a youth church gathering hosted by First Assembly of God in Fort Myers. The Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner Department noted in its report into the teenager’s death that: “She did not wear a mask. Social distancing was not followed.” When contacted by NBC2, Pastor David Thomas at the First Assembly of God Church insisted that the church did take measures to help keep kids safe, but reportedly added that, if the children didn’t practice social distancing, that was their decision. The medical examiner noted that Davis had a “complex medical history.”