Cartoon: We Found Trump’s Kamala Burn Book

The moment Joe Biden announced Kamala Harris as his running mate, great minds in Washington, D.C., went scrambling into action.

It’s no easy task demeaning a prominent elected official and decorated prosecutor with one pithy nickname. But this country has a not-so-secret weapon in the Oval Office: one of its finest insult comedians.

The Daily Beast has obtained evidence of Trump's midnight oil brainstorming, providing a rare glimpse inside the thought process that guides such critical decisions (instead of, say, the pandemic, the economy or our country’s race problems).