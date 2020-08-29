Cartoon: What a Super-Spreader Convention!

With the aid of a live — at least for now — audience, Donald Trump energized the faithful this week with a revival of this country’s fear of socialism and the horror that would be a Biden America, making every American forget there ever was murder hornets.

Most importantly he proved he really can assemble a better team (a better TV production team, that is) to create a compelling and convincing work of fiction. Almost every speech, every takeaway claimed to show America the real Trump behind the curtain, the one we don’t see, the caring and humane Trump, as if showing us how the magician pulled off the trick.

And, like a magician sawing a woman in half and then just calling it a day, many of the speakers—very much including members of the Trump family—divided, rather than united, the country.