It's Finally Time to Switch to a Fuel-Efficient Car – Here Are the Budget-Friendliest Options
New Car, Who Dis?
With gas prices what they are, filling up at the pump might not quite cost and arm and a leg, but it probably involves some tears. Switching to a fuel-efficient model means fewer trips to fill up the tank (and often less gas needed when you go). While new is great, you can save even more money by grabbing one of these fuel-efficient used models from Carvana.
The Hyundai Elantra clocks in at a combined 37 to 40 miles per gallon. Want even more efficiency? A hybrid model gets an EPA-estimated 54 miles per gallon. Either way, you’re getting a car with a strong list of standard features that owners love.
When you think “hybrid,” you probably think of the Toyota Prius. It’s a great, reliable option for people who are planning to put miles on their car quickly, like ride-share drivers or daily commuters. With a combined 50 to 56 miles per gallon, your local gas station may check up on you to make sure you’re OK.
You may think fuel efficiency means downsizing, but with the Ford Escape, you can clock in a combined 28 to 30 miles per gallon without sacrificing SUV space. Go hybrid for even better numbers – between 40 and 41 miles per gallon combined.
And there's more! Snag a plug-in like the Chevrolet Volt (42 mpg combined) or a mid-size like the Nissan Altima (32 mpg combined). Browse these and more at Carvana, where every car comes standard with a 7-day Money Back Guarantee and limited 100 day/4,189 mile “Worry Free Guarantee.”
