Case Closed: This Was a MAGA Murder Mob Out For Trump’s Foes

When word leaked out that the House managers had “new evidence” in their case against Trump, the reflex was to think: Well, okay, but if you’re going to leak this in advance, it better live up to the hype.

I’m here to tell you: It lived up.

Wednesday’s video presentation—led by Eric Swalwell, whose intelligence we knew about already, and Stacey Plaskett, who was the day’s rock star and makes me want the U.S. Virgin Islands to be a state so she can be a senator tomorrow—was gutting. There’s no other way to describe it. The feelings of sadness, rage, anger, grief, and relief that shot across my synapses while watching those images just left me… gutted. If they didn’t leave you that way, maybe you’re not a person who needs or even deserves to live in a democracy.