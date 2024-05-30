This Eye-Catching Tote Keeps Your Stuff Dry and Sand Free

As the weather gets warmer you may find yourself relaxing on a beach, camping by a lake, or visiting a water park. No matter where summer takes you, ensure your essentials are safe from water, dirt, and sand with Case-Mate’s unique, stylish, and protective tote bag.
Case-Mate’s tote is a work of art. On top of its sand and water resistance, this cute tote has comfy straps and is spacious enough to hold multiple towels, snacks, a bathing suit, and water bottle. It also comes with a water-resistant phone pouch that gives you touchscreen access.
Beach Tote with Phone Pouch
Free Shipping
This pouch snaps closed to create a waterproof seal, letting you use your phone underwater to take photos and videos. Plus, the pouch floats, so if you accidentally drop your phone in the ocean or the deep end of a pool, all hope is not lost.
Waterproof Floating Pouch
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.