Case of ‘Baby Garnet,’ Found Dead in Michigan Outhouse, Is Solved

In 1997, a worker emptying a campground outhouse in Hudson, Michigan, found the remains of a newborn baby—the start of a 25-year mystery over who the baby was and how she died. Now police say that new DNA technology has cracked the case of the child known as Baby Garnet—and put her mother in handcuffs. Using the infant’s DNA, investigators created a family tree for the child that led them to the mother, who was arrested in Wyoming and is awaiting extradition back to Michigan. She is being held on a homicide charge, though police have not given a cause of death or identified her.