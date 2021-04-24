Case of NYC Mom Charged With Killing Baby Twins Somehow Gets Worse
‘I JUST GAVE UP’
Horrific new details about the death of 6-week-old twins, allegedly at the hands of their mother, were disclosed Saturday in court. Authorities initially said one baby was stabbed and the other scalded to death—but prosecutors said the suspect, Danezja Kilpatrick, told them she first tried to kill them by poisoning them with Pine Sol in their milk, the New York Daily News reported. “I didn’t want them anymore,” Kilpatrick, 23, allegedly told police who came to the home in Queens. “They are dead.” Kilpatrick, who has been described by relatives as mentally ill, allegedly added: “The babies wouldn’t let me sleep... I just gave up and stopped caring.” Investigators believe the mother spent up to four days in the home with her dead children before they were called for a wellness check.