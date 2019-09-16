CHEAT SHEET
Missing Florida Mom Found Dead as Search Continues for Her Four Kids
A Florida mother has been found dead after vanishing six weeks ago with her four children, who are still missing, police said Monday. The body of Casei Jones, 32, was found in Brantley County, Georgia, on Monday, prompting authorities to issue a warrant for her husband’s arrest, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in Florida. Her husband, 38-year-old Michael Waye Jones, was also found in Georgia and is being questioned by police. The mother of four was last seen with her children—Cameron, 10, Preston Bowers, 5, Mercalli Jones, 2, and Aiyana Jones, 1—in Ocala, Florida, over a month ago. Authorities aren’t sure why the five individuals were not reported missing until Saturday.