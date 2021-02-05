Casey Anthony Is Producing a Documentary About Her Daughter’s Murder: Report
‘SHOCKING’
Casey Anthony is reportedly gearing up to produce a documentary about her daughter’s 2008 murder. According to TMZ, Anthony is working with producers Tamra Simmons and Ebony Porter-Ike to make the “authorized” documentary. Two-year-old Caylee Anthony went missing in July 2008, and her mother gave a series of bizarre explanations about her whereabouts before claiming a babysitter had kidnapped the toddler. That story fell apart, however, and the then-22-year-old was charged with murder. Her trial began about six months after Caylee’s remains were discovered in a bag in a wooded area. Casey Anthony, who did not testify in her trial, was found not guilty in 2011, sparking widespread public outrage and leading many to dub her “America’s most hated mom.” She and her co-producers say that with their documentary, she is “finally ready to clear her name, bring justice to her daughter and begin the process of establishing her daughter’s legacy in a different light,” TMZ reports. The producers also reportedly promise that “many of the revelations will be shocking.”