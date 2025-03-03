Casey Anthony Launches New Career as a Legal Advocate on TikTok
Casey Anthony, the Florida mother who was controversially acquitted of the murder of her two-year-old daughter, Caylee, in 2008, has launched a new career as a legal advocate on TikTok and Substack. “I am a legal advocate, I am a researcher, I’ve been in the legal field since 2011 and in this capacity, I feel that it’s necessary, if I’m going to continue to operate appropriately as a legal advocate, that I start to advocate for myself and also advocate for my daughter,” Anthony said in a TikTok video published over the weekend. “As a proponent for the LGBTQ community, for legal community, women’s rights, I feel that it’s important that I use this platform that was thrust upon me and now look at as a blessing, as opposed to the curse that it has been since 2008,” she continued, adding that her goal is to offer “tools and resources” to people “that they can utilize.” Anthony was a media fixture at the time of her trial where prosecutors accused her of murdering her daughter after failing to report her months-long disappearance in 2008. She was ultimately found not guilty of murder in 2011 which led to significant pushback from the public.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT