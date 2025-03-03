Cheat Sheet
1

Casey Anthony Launches New Career as a Legal Advocate on TikTok

HER NEXT VIRAL MOMENT
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 03.03.25 3:52PM EST 
Casey Anthony smiles before the start of her sentencing hearing on charges of lying to a law enforcement officer at the Orange County Courthouse July 7, 2011 in Orlando, Florida.
Casey Anthony smiles before the start of her sentencing hearing on charges of lying to a law enforcement officer at the Orange County Courthouse July 7, 2011 in Orlando, Florida. Joe Burbank-Pool/Getty Images

Casey Anthony, the Florida mother who was controversially acquitted of the murder of her two-year-old daughter, Caylee, in 2008, has launched a new career as a legal advocate on TikTok and Substack. “I am a legal advocate, I am a researcher, I’ve been in the legal field since 2011 and in this capacity, I feel that it’s necessary, if I’m going to continue to operate appropriately as a legal advocate, that I start to advocate for myself and also advocate for my daughter,” Anthony said in a TikTok video published over the weekend. “As a proponent for the LGBTQ community, for legal community, women’s rights, I feel that it’s important that I use this platform that was thrust upon me and now look at as a blessing, as opposed to the curse that it has been since 2008,” she continued, adding that her goal is to offer “tools and resources” to people “that they can utilize.” Anthony was a media fixture at the time of her trial where prosecutors accused her of murdering her daughter after failing to report her months-long disappearance in 2008. She was ultimately found not guilty of murder in 2011 which led to significant pushback from the public.

Read it at People

2
Stephen King Has a Viral Theory About the Trump-Zelensky Fight
CONSPIRACY THEORY
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.03.25 1:58PM EST 
Published 03.03.25 1:57PM EST 
Stephen King
GOOD MORNING AMERICA - Author of contemporary horror, Stephen King is a guest on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 11/2/15, airing on the Walt Disney Television Network. (Photo by Lou Rocco/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) Getty Images

Author Stephen King revealed what he thinks President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance’s motivations to gang up on Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky were: To redirect anger away from Elon Musk’s cost-cutting shenanigans. The Carrie author took to X on Saturday to share his theory: “Trump and Vance threw Zelenskyy under the bus because people are angry about Musk’s crazy cutting spree, and Trump kissing Putin’s ass.” King added, “Tossed the base some red meat (I’m looking at you, Lindsey Graham). Old pro wrestling trick. Fire up the crowd.” King’s theory follows Trump and Vance’s heated negotiations with the Ukrainian president on Friday, when the three clashed over the U.S’s defense spending on Ukraine. Even GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham, who has long been an ally to Zelensky and Ukraine, slammed Zelensky after the Friday showdown and told him he should quit. The meeting comes as Republican lawmakers have faced backlash at town halls across the country over Musk’s slashing of federal spending and jobs through his work at the Department of Government Efficiency. As of Monday afternoon, King’s theory has received over 2.4 million views, 12,000 reposts, 8,800 likes and 8,200 comments.

Read it at X

3
Adrien Brody Gave the Longest Speech in Known Oscar History
‘I’LL BE BRIEF’
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.03.25 11:58AM EST 
Published 03.03.25 11:40AM EST 
Adrien Brody accepts the Best Actor In A Leading Role award for "The Brutalist" onstage during the 97th Annual Oscars
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Adrien Brody ignored the Academy’s 45-second limit and delivered one of the longest speeches in Oscar history after winning Best Actor for his role as a Holocaust survivor in The Brutalist. The star started by saying “I’ll be brief,” then spoke for five minutes and 40 seconds, thanking everyone from his family to his co-stars and reflecting on his “fragile profession.” While some of the shortest speeches in Oscar history have consisted of less than 10 words, Brody went on for a staggering 558 words. The only speech that could possibly have lasted longer is Greer Garson’s 1942 acceptance, rumored to have stretched up to seven minutes, though there is limited footage of the speech so its exact length remains uncertain. Producers tried to play Brody off after three and a half minutes, but he refused to budge. “I will wrap up, please turn the music off,” he said. “It’s not my first rodeo.” Twenty-two years ago, Brody became the youngest Best Actor winner for The Pianist. On Sunday, he joined an elite club of just ten actors to have won the category twice—while also denying Timothée Chalamet the chance to take his title as the youngest Best Actor winner.

Read it at Cosmopolitan

4
Pope Francis Suffers New Respiratory Failure and Is Placed on Ventilator
‘PROGNOSIS REMAINS GUARDED’
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.03.25 2:53PM EST 
A woman touches a portrait of Pope Francis following a Catholic Mass held to pray for the ailing Pontiff on February 24.
John Moore/Getty Images

Pope Francis has suffered two new acute respiratory crises and was placed back on a noninvasive ventilator on Monday. The latest episodes were caused by “significant accumulation” of mucus in the 88-year-old pontiff’s lungs, which lead to a narrowing of his airways. The Associated Press reported that doctors extracted “copious” amounts of mucus from his lungs during two bronchoscopies, with the Vatican attributing the build-up of mucus to the body’s reaction to the original pneumonia infection that the Pope has been battling for two weeks. He is now back on noninvasive mechanical ventilation, and the Vatican said that “The Holy Father has remained consistently alert, oriented, and cooperative.” Pope Francis, who suffers from chronic lung disease and had part of one lung removed in his youth, was admitted to hospital on Feb. 14 with bronchitis that developed into complex pneumonia in both lungs. The Vatican said the prognosis remains guarded following the latest crisis.

Read it at Associated Press

5
Kroger CEO Resigns Amid Mystery Personal Conduct Allegations
CLEANUP ON AISLE 3
Sean Craig
Published 03.03.25 12:32PM EST 
Rodney McMullen, former Chairman and CEO of The Kroger Co., speaks during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, on May 1, 2023.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen abruptly resigned following an investigation into undisclosed “personal conduct” allegations, the grocery giant announced Monday morning. The company declined to offer details about his alleged conduct, except to say that it was “unrelated to the business” and “inconsistent” with Kroger’s ethics policies. McMullen, 64, was Kroger’s CEO for over a decade and had been at the company since 1978. In a statement, the board of directors said it learned of “certain personal conduct by McMullen” on Feb. 21 and “immediately retained outside independent counsel to conduct an investigation.” Bloomberg News reported the investigation was completed in recent days and that McMullen submitted his resignation Monday. Ronald Sargent, a member of Kroger’s board since 2006, was appointed interim CEO while the company conducts a search for a new executive. The announcement comes less than three months after a $25 billion proposed merger between Kroger and rival grocery chain Albertsons collapsed after a federal judge blocked the deal. Albertsons filed a lawsuit against Kroger for breach of contract, alleging it failed to undertake “any and all actions” to obtain a green light from regulators.

Read it at Bloomberg

6
Trump Tariffs Set to Send Car Prices Soaring Up to $12,000 Higher
STICKER SHOCK
Janna Brancolini
Published 03.03.25 11:21AM EST 
President Donald Trump sits at his desk in the Oval Office and holds up a hat that says "Trump was right about everything."
Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s tariffs are expected to send car prices soaring by as much as $12,000 per vehicle, according to automotive experts. On Tuesday, Trump plans to impose sweeping tariffs—an import tax paid by American companies that is typically passed along to consumers—on products from Canada and Mexico, raising prices on vehicles and vehicle parts manufactured in those countries. If Trump follows through with his pledged tariff rate of 25 percent, automotive groups say it will cost at least $4,000 more to build crossover utility vehicles. A large SUV with “significant” parts manufactured in Mexico will see an increase of $9,000, while a pickup truck will see an $8,000 increase. The price to produce an electric vehicle will jump $12,000. In each case, the increased costs will lead to comparably higher prices, which analysts say will quickly result in fewer sales. Best sellers including the Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and Ford Bronco Sport SUV are likely to be affected. Car sales have already suffered recently thanks to high prices and elevated borrowing costs. Even before the tariffs, sticker prices were up more than 20 percent this year compared to 2020.

Read it at Bloomberg

7
Goldie Hawn Admits Shock Eye Diagnosis on Oscars Stage
‘I'M COMPLETELY BLIND’
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.03.25 2:36PM EST 
Published 03.03.25 12:37PM EST 
Andrew Garfield and Goldie Hawn speak onstage during the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Goldie Hawn revealed that she is suffering from cataracts at the Oscars on Sunday night. While presenting the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature with Andrew Garfield, the 79-year-old actress struggled to read off the autocue. “Sweetheart, can you read that? I can’t read that,” the Private Benjamin star said, motioning towards the camera. “I’m completely blind. I mean, I am!” Hawn said, adding: “Cataracts.” Garfield quickly stepped in, responding, “OK, I’ve got you,” and continued to present the award to Flow. Cataracts occur when the eye’s natural lens deteriorates, leading to blurry vision and, if untreated, blindness. The condition is common in older people and can typically be corrected with surgery. Hawn and Garfield shared a heartfelt exchange earlier in the ceremony, when Garfield took a moment to thank Hawn for bringing joy and comfort to his late mother, Linda, who died of pancreatic cancer in 2019. “I can feel her smiling at us at this moment,” Garfield said, clutching Hawn’s hands. As a visibly emotional Hawn wiped away a tear, Garfield continued his tribute to Hawn and her movies: “You’ve made us feel it all was right with the world, over and over and over again.”

Read it at CNN

8
Apparent Car Ramming Attack Leaves One Dead in Germany
‘EXTREME DANGER’
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 03.03.25 10:27AM EST 
Forensics officers examine a damaged vehicle on an access road to the Rhine bridge in the German city of Mannheim on March 3, 2025.
A child is also reported to be in critical condition after the incident took place just after noon local time in the German city of Mannheim. picture alliance/Picture Alliance

German authorities have issued a warning of “extreme danger” in the southwestern city of Mannheim after a reported car ramming at around midday on Monday. At least one person is understood to have died, with three others, including a child, receiving “acute medical care” at the Mannheim University Hospital. Eyewitnesses told German newspaper Der Spiegel the car drove into several pedestrians nearby a local carnival market before taking off again at high speed in what they described as a “hit-and-run,” with police adding that a suspect has since been arrested and remains in custody. “It’s heartbreaking,” as one cafe owner told German reporters, noting the incident had conjured painful memories of the fatal Mannheim knife attack that claimed the life of a police officer last year. It also marks the third apparent ramming to have rocked Germany in almost as many months, with a mother and her child killed after a Mini Cooper was driven into a crowd of protesters in Munich earlier in February, and six people killed after a vehicle plowed into a Magdeburg Christmas market in December.

Read it at CNN

9
WATCH: Monkey Steals Tourist’s Phone and Manages to Grab a Selfie
MONKEY BUSINESS
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.03.25 9:48AM EST 
TikTok
TikTok TikTok

A monkey ran away with a French tourist’s mobile phone in Phuket, Thailand and left a surprise on it, The Thaiger reported. After three Thai locals retrieved her phone, the tourist noticed that the monkey had taken a selfie video—a parting gift of sorts. The tourist, @justinefortemps, shared the monkey’s handy-work on TikTok on Feb. 28 with the caption “Monkey Hill Attack.” In the footage the young looking monkey was holding the tourist’s bright blue phone with its front paw, looking up from the phone to the French TikToker dressed in pink. Suddenly he darts for a tree and the tourist can be seen worried but laughing at her predicament. The monkey’s cinematography included a selfie video showing the monkey sticking his tongue out at the camera, before flipping the video to film its surroundings. At the end of the day, the French TikToker seemed to get a kick out of the footage on her phone and even made her profile picture a screengrab of the monkey’s selfie. The TikTok soon caught the attention of Thai users on the social media platform. The incident occurred at Khao Toh Sae in Phuket’s Ratsada sub-district— a common tourist attraction known for its sunset views and … monkeys.

Read it at The Thaiger

10
Oscars Afterparties Rocked by Hollywood Earthquake
GROUNDBREAKING CINEMA
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 03.03.25 8:23AM EST 
A view of the Hollywood sign above Los Angeles.
Christian Adams/Getty Images

It wasn’t only the complimentary champagne that saw Hollywood’s preeminent stars feel the ground give a little beneath their feet after the Oscars on Sunday night. As celebrities gathered at Vanity Fair’s coveted post-ceremony bash, a minor earthquake struck Los Angeles just moments before the afterparty was due to kick off. There haven’t been any reports of injuries or property damage, but attendees claim to have seen shockwaves shaking the high-rises in North Hollywood. “Feeling a building of [this] size move around like jelly is quite an experience,” as the BBC’s Emma Vardy reported from the 15th floor of the broadcaster’s centre in Los Angeles. One person expressed surprise at the quake only having come in at magnitude 3.9, with some saying it sounded although a bomb had gone off in the city. According to recent data from the U.S. Geological Survey, it’s also only the latest of around 40 tremors to have struck Southern California in just the past three days, albeit the first since the start of the month to have registered high enough on the Richter scale to actually be felt by residents.

Read it at BBC

