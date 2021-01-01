New Year Sale! Get a year of Beast Inside for only $19.99
    Casey Anthony Launches Private Eye Firm

    PLOT TWIST

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Red Huber/Getty

    Casey Anthony, who was acquitted of murdering her daughter during a sensational trial a decade ago, is launching a private investigation firm. The Daily Mail reports that Anthony filed paperwork in Florida listing herself as the sole agent of Case Research & Consulting Services—which is registered at the home of an investigator who works on her defense and whom she has lived with. The newspaper reports that Anthony can never hold a P.I. license herself because while she beat the murder rap, she was convicted of lying to cops after Caylee went missing, and was later found dead, in 2008.

