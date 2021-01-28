Casey Anthony’s New P.I. Firm Will ‘Help Other Wrongfully Accused Women’: Report

CHEAT SHEET
The private investigations firm set up by Casey Anthony—yes, that one—will “help other wrongfully accused women,” People magazine reports, citing an unnamed source close to her. Anthony was accused of the 2008 murder of her 2-year-old daughter Caylee, but was acquitted in 2011 after a high-profile trial. “She knows what it’s like to be accused of something that she didn’t do,” the source told People. “She wants to help other wrongfully accused people, especially women, and help them get justice.” While Anthony herself is not eligible to hold a P.I.’s license—as she was convicted of felony check fraud charges in 2010—her business is registered to the home of Patrick McKenna, the lead investigator on her murder trial, per People.