Family Says Ohio Cops Are ‘Lying’ About Fatal Shooting of 23-Year-Old Black Man
TELL THE TRUTH
The family of a 23-year-old Black man who was shot dead by police in Columbus, Ohio, on Friday afternoon has disputed the official version of his killing. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office claims that SWAT deputy Jason Meade shot Casey Christopher Goodson Jr. after he passed by in a car while brandishing a handgun. Peter Tobin, the U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Ohio, said the deputy confronted Goodson and shot him after he didn’t follow a command to drop his weapon. However, according to the Columbus Dispatch, family members say Goodson was carrying a Subway sandwich and was shot in the back three times while trying to enter his own home. According to The Root, Goodson’s sister Kaylee Harper posted: “They are lying.” The Columbus Division of Police Critical Incident and Response Team is reportedly investigating the incident.