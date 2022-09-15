Casey White and Jail Guard Lover Vicky White Had ‘Phone Sex on Hundreds of Calls’ Before Jailbreak
RAUNCHY
Four months after an Alabama prison guard helped bust out her inmate lover only for the saga to end in a deadly high-speed police chase, police say the pair spoke by phone nearly 1,000 times in the months leading up to the escape. And the phone calls have apparently revealed more than police expected. “The only thing I know for a fact was that they had some phone sex,” Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton told reporters Wednesday of the calls between Vicky White and Casey White. He said it was likely some of the calls took place when Vicky White was on duty at the prison as a supervisor. “I’d be shocked if some of them weren’t,’’ he said. “That’s a lot of phone calls,’’ Singleton told AL.com. “I think what it tells us is they were definitely in a relationship.” He said investigators were still listening to the 949 calls that began in August 2021, when the two apparently first started their relationship. Casey White was locked up at the Lauderdale County jail when authorities say jail guard Vicky White signed him out for a fake court appearance and the two made their getaway, sparking a nationwide manhunt and dramatic capture. Casey White is now charged with murder in his ex-lover’s death, with prosecutors saying he is liable for the crime that led her to suicide as cops closed in.