Casey and Vicky White’s Former Motel Room Has a 60-Person Waiting List: Report
IN DEMAND
On the surface, little distinguishes Room 150 at Motel 41 in Evansville, Indiana. Like all of the other rooms at the motel, it has a queen-sized bed, a flat-screen cable television, and a microwave. Yet according to a clerk at Motel 41, who spoke with AL.com, the room has a 60-person waiting list. Its tremendous popularity is linked to its former inhabitants: Casey White and Vicky White, the prisoner-and-officer fugitives whose story captured national attention when Vicky busted her secret boyfriend out of prison and went on the lam. The two reportedly rented ground-floor Room 150 for 14 days after escaping Alabama’s Lauderdale County Jail together and checked out on May 9, the same day authorities found them. (After a car chase and crash, Vicky died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head as police closed in, and Casey was taken back into custody.) According to the motel clerk, the normal price per room at Motel 41 is around $63 per night, and she is unsure of whether Room 150 is fetching a different rate.