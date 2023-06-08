Casey White Says He Killed Someone While on the Run, Without Evidence
MADE-UP MURDER?
Casey White, the man who broke out of an Alabama jail with a corrections officer who fell in love with him, confessed to murdering a woman while the two were fugitives— but authorities aren’t buying it. “I got a woman and a baby girl buried up in Evansville, Indiana,” White told NewsNation’s Brian Entin in a phone call in December. He claimed the murder occurred while he and his lover, Vicky White, were hiding out at a motel. But police involved with White’s case suspect the confession is false, claiming that he is a “master manipulator” and that White is trying to play them. According to NewsNation, authorities say White has made false confessions before, and there are no missing person cases that match up to the described murder. The apparent confession comes one day before his sentencing date.