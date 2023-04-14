Cash App Founder Stabbed After Dispute Over Suspect’s Sister, Court Docs Say

Cash App founder Bob Lee’s brutal killing was far from a random attack, according to newly released court records.

Rather, the alleged murder, Nima Momeni, stabbed the tech mogul after a disagreement involving Momeni’s younger sister, say the documents, which were obtained by ABC7 News and NBC News.

Momeni was arraigned on Friday and faces up to 26 years in prison.

A witness told authorities that Momeni approached Lee in a hotel room on April 3 and questioned him about “whether his sister was doing drugs or anything inappropriate.” Lee then told Momeni that “nothing inappropriate had happened,” the records say.

Later that night, Lee traveled to the sister’s apartment on Mission Street. He and Momeni got into an elevator together, and according to the documents they got into Momeni’s white BMW and drove to a “dark and secluded” area.

Soon after, Lee was stabbed. He staggered through the streets and called 911 begging for help, but ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

This story is breaking and will be updated.