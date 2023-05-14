Cash App Founder Was Sleeping With Alleged Killer’s Sis: WSJ

CHEAT SHEET
Read it at The Wall Street Journal
Cash App founder Bob Lee was sleeping with the sister of the man accused of murdering him and was a fixture of a tech-world scene nicknamed “the lifestyle” that was steeped in casual sex and drugs, The Wall Street Journal reports. “He was also hanging out with people who weren’t great people, and that was part of what happened in the end,” friend Dana Wagner told the newspaper. “There are a lot of swingers, cheaters and liars in that crowd.” Lee was stabbed to death April 3 in San Francisco, allegedly by another tech entrepreneur, Nima Momeni. The Journal says his sister Khazar Momeni was one of several women Lee was romancing. Lee’s wife denied he was a “party boy” or a habitual drug user.