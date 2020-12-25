The Chic, Cozy Amazon Sweater That’s Been Keeping Me Warm All Season

Every once in a blue moon I’ll purchase clothes from Amazon, and about half the time the garment ends up being a pretty legit find. Even if it ends up being a miss, it’s not that big of a deal because returns are so dang easy. In any case, I recently decided to throw $40 at a super cozy-looking, oversized sweater and have zero regrets.

At the top of the season I had visions of myself tucked into a navy-blue cable knit number, and after searching for that kind of sweater across a few different retailers I ultimately landed on this one from Amazon. It arrived quickly, and it was love at first wear.

It's definitely a bit on the "expensive" side for an Amazon garment, but it's constructed really well. It's made with a two-ply cashmere from Inner Mongolia, which means it feels super soft and warm. I've noticed that some bargain-priced sweaters tend to feel itchy and weird—and I was worried about that happening here—but this one doesn’t feel that way.

In addition to nailing it on the cozy factor, this sweater has beautiful details, including a braided-style knit on either side and a casual, almost-boat neck. These little details make it especially easy to dress the sweater up or down. I’ve worn it with black leggings and flats and a messy bun when hanging out with a couple girlfriends, and I paired it with jeans, heeled boots, and sparkly drop earrings for a nice, at-home candlelit dinner for date night.

If you're not into the blue, this oversize sweater comes in 13 other colors, including a beautiful rustic caramel hue, a rich forest green, and wine-red. My only word of caution is that it does need to be washed with care since it’s cashmere. I usually put it on the delicate cycle and lay it flat to dry. Now to figure out what color I’ll buy next.

Liny Xin Women's Cashmere Oversized Loose Knitted Crew

