No Matter What Lies Ahead, This $10 Casio Sport Watch Will Keep You Timely Throughout
There's something very efficient in being able to twist your arm and check out the time and date. And to that end, I've always tried to have a watch on hand. I'm no stranger to smartwatches or to more elegant-but-not-necessarily-smart watches, either (I love wearing my Withings Move around town considering how well it effortlessly elevates anything I'm wearing). But nothing has stood the test of time with me as well as Casio’s sport watch, one I’ve seen my father and grandfather wear in photos of yore. As far as I'm concerned, everyone should have one of these watches in a drawer somewhere, ready for anything. The $10 digital watch is water-resistant so you never have to take it off for a shower nor when you hit the pool or beach. And as far as I can tell, it's nearly invincible. Mine has been through it all, falling to the floor and getting stepped on alike; nothing has ever broken it. Its display is clean, simple, and informative. Time (which you can format to a 24-hour output, a must for me in timekeeping), alarms, stopwatch, and even a light for nighttime—this watch has everything you need. And since it's styled to go with anything, it achieves that one last aesthetic barrier we sometimes force on ourselves in our apparel. If you ever consider the longevity of your watch or want to be sure you have one that's ready for anything—apocalypse or otherwise—I highly recommend you consider this watch. Get it on Amazon >
