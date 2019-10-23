CHEAT SHEET
You Can Now Get the Comfort of a Casper Mattress on Any Bed With This Brand New Foam Mattress Topper
When I first bought my Casper mattress, I had heard through the grapevine that if you talked to customer service about the bed being too firm (which to me, it was, though my boyfriend felt otherwise), they’d send you a mattress topper for free. That topper was made of the same foam that was inside the mattress. I love that topper. And now, you can get your own without complaining to a customer service rep. The brand launched the Casper Sleep Foam Mattress Topper (available on Amazon) in every size from Twin XL to Cali King. It’s three inches of premium, breathable foam, plus a plush top layer that will fit on any mattress, Casper or otherwise. Plus, the topper comes with Casper’s 100 night trial with free returns and it has a 10-year limited warranty. If you’ve been wanting to get your hands on Casper’s innovative foam but your mattress isn’t ready to be replaced, this is your answer. This topper can transform any drab mattress into a sleep haven. | Get it on Amazon >
