Save Hundreds During Casper’s Day-Long Sale on Its Iconic Mattresses and Sheets
Memorial Day is known for lucrative deals on mattresses, bedding, and other bedroom essentials — and so we’re not surprised to see Casper’s massive day-long sale on its iconic mattresses-in-a-box and sheets. Today only, you can save up to 26% on the mattresses and upwards of 50% on the sheet sets — and we’re talking top-rated sets, too. The 10-inch thick Casper Sleep Foam Mattress is going for $738 (26% off) in a Queen size. It’s composed of four-layer memory foam with open-cell hypoallergenic latex designed for breathability and cool sleeping — and the foam’s firmness is adjusted at the shoulders and firmer at the hips for a balanced approach to promote more restful sleep. You can get it in various sizes and, if you want, upgrade to the 12-inch thick model for $1,095, on which you’ll be saving $100. As always, you get to try it for 100 days and can easily return it if it’s simply not your cup of (nighttime) tea. The sale’s massive focus on sheets is great for your new foam mattress, too, or a great solo buy to replace or, as we fully endorse: upgrade your current set. The Casper Sleep Soft Supima Cotton Sheet Set in a calming grey and slate colorway is going for $70, or 51% off. The fabric is 100% cotton with extra-long Supima designed to keep from pilling and turning softer and softer with subsequent washes. The 400 thread count is woven in a one-over-one pattern to increase breathability suitable for the warming months ahead. You can get the sheets in other styles, too, like Cream or Sky and Azure. Whatever your bedroom needs are, don’t wait too long to take things to the next level in a super affordable day of savings since this sale, like this day, ends tonight.
