Woman Says She Choked Mom to Death ‘Like a Python’
BEHIND BARS
A woman admitted to strangling her mother to death “like a python” in the mom’s home on the outskirts of Minneapolis, according to newly released criminal complaint. Cassandra DuSold, 33, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with her 69-year-old mother Dorothy’s death on Saturday. Cassandra DuSold remains in custody on a $1 million bail. She originally told firefighters that she was in another room when she heard a loud thud and then found her mother face-down on the ground, the complaint states. Authorities, however, found “significant bruising” around Dorothy’s eyes, blood behind her head and flowing from her ears, and scratches on her chest. The daughter then said her mother had scratched her on the arm and that she in turn then “squeezed like a python so hard” before they fell to the floor and her mother passed out, according to the complaint.