Former Aide to Mark Meadows Covered ‘New Ground’ in Jan. 6 Deposition, Report Says
KEEP TALKING
During a deposition this week before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, a former aide to Donald Trump’s ex-chief of staff covered “new ground,” according to CNN. An unnamed source cited by the news outlet gave no further details on what the testimony of Cassidy Hutchinson included. It was her third time speaking with the committee. In past depositions, Hutchinson reportedly confirmed that her boss, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, had been warned in advance to expect violence on Jan. 6. “I know that people had brought information forward to (Meadows) that had indicated that there could be violence on the 6th,” she previously testified. “But, again, I’m not sure if he—what he did with that information internally.” Sources close to Hutchinson confirmed to CNN that she believes she is being required to testify since Meadows himself has refused despite being subpoenaed.