Ex-Aide Says Mark Meadows Burned Documents During Paranoid Trump Presidency
UP IN FLAMES
Former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson said in an interview with The New York Times and in her upcoming memoir that, during the last days of Trump’s presidency, chief of staff Mark Meadows burned so many documents in his fireplace that his wife privately complained to Hutchinson about the dry-cleaning bills to get rid of the smoke smell from Meadows’ clothing. Hutchinson said that Meadows and others refused to take out daily trash for fear of the “deep state” finding any discarded documents. Hutchinson’s forthcoming memoir, Enough, which details her time in the Trump White House, includes several other shocking revelations, according to extracts published thus far. She has accused Rudy Giuliani of groping her on Jan. 6, said Trump and Meadows laughed off COVID days after Trump tested positive in 2020, and wrote of her “creeping sense of dread” on Jan. 6.