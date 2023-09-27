Cassidy Hutchinson Throws Her Weight Behind Chris Christie for 2024
‘QUALIFIED’
Only one GOP presidential candidate is “qualified” to sit in the Oval Office, former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson said Wednesday: New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. When asked on MSNBC’s Deadline White House if she was partial to any of the seven candidates at Wednesday night’s debate, Hutchinson recalled how during last month’s debate, only two signaled they would not support Donald Trump as their party’s nominee if he were convicted in any of the four criminal cases against him. Since one of the two, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, did not meet the required criteria from the Republican National Committee to participate Wednesday, Hutchinson said, “At this moment, Chris Christie is the only person who is qualified to serve the office of the presidency for the Republican nomination.” Hutchinson, who cited Utah Sen. Mitt Romney as an example of responsible GOP leadership during an interview Monday, explained: “If you’re willing to support somebody that has assaulted the Constitution and who would be a convicted felon for assaulting the Constitution, that’s not only an anti-Republican principle, that’s an anti-democratic principle. That is the most un-American thing that any candidate could do.”