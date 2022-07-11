Cassidy Hutchinson Whipped GOP Support During First Trump Impeachment: Report
WUNDERKIND
Before she turned on Trump World with her bombshell testimony, Cassidy Hutchinson’s loyalty to the former administration ran far deeper than previously reported, according to The New York Times. A one-time aide to Donald Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows, Hutchinson’s job title was at odds with her behind-the-scenes machinations, which included buttressing support for Trump among disillusioned Republicans during the then-president’s first impeachment trial, the Times reported Sunday. Hutchinson was reportedly referring to congressional representatives by their first names within her first year at the White House, having developed powerful House contacts. “She kind of came in and took the place by storm,” a former White House official said. “Just an incredibly smart and driven person.” The Times also reported that Hutchinson’s public testimony was rushed out following what the Jan. 6 committee considered to be “a clear case of witness tampering”—a phone message from a caller who wanted to let her know an unidentified “he” knew Hutchinson would remain loyal.