Secret Service Agents Deny Claim of Violent Trump Freakout in Limo on Jan. 6: WaPo
RIOT RASHOMON
The Secret Service appears to be pushing back on bombshell testimony that former President Donald Trump became violent during a presidential limo ride on Jan. 6, 2021. Former West Wing aide Cassidy Hutchinson told the select House panel she’d heard that after Trump was told he couldn’t go to the Capitol, he attempted to grab the steering wheel away from the driver and “lunged” at one of his security agents. But The Washington Post, among other outlets, is reporting that several agents who accompanied Trump that day don’t back that version of events up. Though the agents did not dispute that Trump was verbally aggressive, they deny that he ever assaulted anyone or grabbed at the wheel, the newspaper said, citing one current and one former law enforcement official.