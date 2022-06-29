Trump White House Lawyer Contradicts Hutchinson’s Handwritten Note Testimony
PAPER TRAIL
A former lawyer in Donald Trump’s White House claims he wrote a note for the president to read during the attack on the U.S. Capitol, contradicting the testimony of Cassidy Hutchinson at the Jan. 6 committee hearing. On Tuesday, Mark Meadows’ aide said she wrote a note dictated by the Trump chief of staff intended to be released as a statement on behalf of Trump that would try to quell the riot. Hutchinson even said she recognized the note’s handwriting as her own when it was presented by Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) at the hearing. But former Trump White House lawyer Eric Herschmann says that in fact he wrote the note, not Hutchinson. “All sources with direct knowledge and law enforcement have and will confirm that it was written by Mr. Herschmann,” a spokesperson for Herschmann told ABC News. Hutchinson confirmed the note was in her handwriting during her sworn testimony.