Pictured: Meadows Had to Escort Rudy Out After ‘UNHINGED’ Oval Office Meeting
MADNESS
In Tuesday’s hearing, the House Committee investigating the Capitol riot aired previously unseen testimony describing just how wild Trump’s infamous late-night Oval Office meeting on Dec. 18 was. The Daily Beast previously reported that Sidney Powell and Mike Flynn floated jaw-dropping ideas for overturning Trump’s 2020 loss, including appointing Powell a special counsel to probe voter fraud and seizing voting machines. Taped testimony aired Tuesday documented how the six-hour meeting devolved into personal insults and screaming.
White House lawyers Eric Herschmann and Pat Cipollone “showed nothing but contempt and disdain of the president,” Powell testified. Cipollone countered that Powell, Flynn, and Rudy Giuliani were verbally “attacking” him while avoiding “one simple question... where is the evidence?” Giuliani, in turn, said he called the two lawyers “pussies” who weren’t up to the task of keeping the president in power. “The screaming was completely, completely out there,” staff secretary Derek Lyons testified. In a text to a colleague, Cassidy Hutchinson, then an aide to Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, called the meeting “UNHINGED.” She then took a photo of Meadows escorting Rudy out at the end of the night “to make sure he didn’t wander back to the Mansion.”