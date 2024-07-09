Cassie Hits Back at Photos of Diddy Having Fun Whitewater Rafting
‘CHOPPY WATERS’
Sean “Diddy” Combs’ ex Cassie Ventura is not pleased about recent photos of the rapper out and about whitewater rafting with friends and family. Cassie filed a lawsuit against Diddy in November alleging that she experienced a “cycle of abuse, violence, and sex trafficking” during their relationship from 2007 to 2018. Although the suit was soon settled, multiple other women have since accused the mogul of abuse, and surveillance video of Diddy assaulting Cassie in 2016 sparked outrage. Now, despite a looming federal investigation, the rapper is still living it up. “I don’t think white water rafting will prepare him for the choppy waters that lie ahead,” Cassie’s lawyer, Douglas Wigdor, told TMZ in a statement. Adria English, another accuser of Diddy’s who also accused him of sex trafficking, also hit back via her lawyer at the photos of Diddy “seemingly enjoying life despite all the atrocities he has caused.”