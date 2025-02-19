Cheat Sheet
Trump Wanted ‘Millions’ for 15-Minute Meeting With Business Execs
MONEY TALKS
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Updated 02.19.25 6:52AM EST 
Published 02.19.25 6:43AM EST 
Donald Trump.
Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images

President Donald Trump charged millions of dollars for a single 15-minute meeting and has privately boasted of making $500 million from deep-pocketed executives looking to gain his favor, according to the Wall Street Journal. The paper reported that Meredith O’Rourke, Trump’s top fundraiser, said a minutes-long sit down with the MAGA chief would sting into the millions. Meanwhile, the reported half-billion-dollar windfall, split across various committees and accounts, will be used “as a rainy-day fund,” the paper reported the president as saying, citing anonymous sources. Executives from the pharmaceutical, health-care, insurance, and technology sectors were among those tripping over themselves to bend the knee at Mar-a-Lago after Trump’s election victory, joining him for dinner in a “gold-covered, chandeliered dining room just off the lobby,” the Journal reported. “Everybody who is anybody went down,” said Kathryn Wylde, leader of the nonprofit CEO alliance Partnership for New York City. “It was a proactive effort to not be a target.” After the meetings, Trump would speak publicly about the issues raised. O’Rourke, the fundraising chief, declined a request for comment from the newspaper.

2

Cassie Ventura Reveals She’s Pregnant With Baby Number Three

LUCKY NUMBER
Sean Craig
Published 02.19.25 8:58AM EST 
A pregnant Cassie Ventura and her husband Alex Fine pose with their two children in a photo posted to Instagram on February 19, 2025.
A pregnant Cassie Ventura and her husband Alex Fine pose with their two children in a photo posted to Instagram on February 19, 2025. Jorden Keith/Cassie Ventura/Instagram

Singer Cassie Ventura revealed Wednesday that she and her husband, Alex Fine, are expecting a third child. The 38-year-old “Me & U” hitmaker made the announcement in an Instagram post, including black-and-white photos of her showing off a baby bump alongside Fine and their two young daughters. The post was captioned with a blue heart emoji, suggesting they may be welcoming their first boy. Cassie and Fine, a personal trainer and actor, were engaged and married in 2019, the same year she told Vogue they met at a gym. Previously, she was in a decade-long on and off relationship with musician Sean “Diddy” Combs that ended in 2018. Cassie sued the disgraced rap mogul, 55, for physical and sexual abuse in 2023, triggering a torrent of lawsuits against him by women for abuse allegations dating back decades. Combs, who apologized last year after a surveillance video showed him assaulting her in 2016, is currently in detention awaiting trial on sex trafficking, racketeering and prostitution charges, which he denies. Wednesday’s announcement heralded better times and messages of goodwill rolled in. “❤️❤️❤️ Congrats!!!“ commented actress Jessica Alba on Cassie’s post. “GOD IS GREAT 🥰🙌🏾🎊 CONGRATULATIONS BEAUTIFUL!!!!” commented model Madisin Rian. Fine, in his own Instagram post, wrote of the couple’s growing family: “Best gift I could ask for.”

3
Nicole Kidman’s Home Ransacked as Professional Theft Rings Target A-Listers
BREAKING AND ENTERING
Janna Brancolini
Published 02.19.25 8:20AM EST 
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban attend the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images

A home belonging to actor Nicole Kidman and country singer Keith Urban was burglarized, according to the Los Angeles Times. The couple were not there at the time of the break-in—which happened on Friday night—and the suspect fled before police arrived. It wasn’t clear if they took anything, police said Tuesday, adding that officers were told by a security guard that the burglar had smashed a glass door at the residence. Professional theft rings have targeted celebrities recently in search of expensive items they’re likely to keep on hand. In early February, thieves smashed a window at LAFC striker Olivier Giroud’s home and stole $500,000 worth of items, including expensive watches. Kidman and Urban live in a gated community called Hidden Valley that is also home to Penelope Cruz, Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Lawrence and other A-listers. They paid $4.7 million in 2008 for their 4,100-square-foot home, which has large windows overlooking the canyons. In January, police arrested five people who they said were responsible for a string of high-end home burglaries. The FBI has also warned about South American-organized theft rings targeting professional athletes. Nine athletes’ homes were hit between September and November 2024, including the Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes. Seven Chilean men were charged in connection with those burglaries on Tuesday.

4
Diddy Demands Court Throw Out Charge With ‘Racist Origins’
MOVE TO DISMISS
Janna Brancolini
Updated 02.19.25 6:44AM EST 
Published 02.19.25 6:34AM EST 
Sean "Diddy" Combs speaks during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Legislative Conference National Town Hall in September 2023 in Washington, DC.
Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Congressional Black Caucus Foundation

Attorneys for rap mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs have asked a court to dismiss one of the counts in his criminal trial, arguing that the charge is based on a racist statute that was originally used to target Black men. Combs was charged in September with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution for allegedly forcing women to participate in days-long sex parties he called “freak offs.” Transportation to engage in prostitution was outlawed under the 1910 Mann Act, which was passed in response to a wave of anti-immigrant sentiment and fears about “white slavery”—a muckraking term for prostitution, according to PBS. “What was racist and its inception has often been racist in its operation,” Combs’ attorneys wrote in a filing submitted on Tuesday night, arguing that the statute had only been used to prosecute people of color. The law was used to “target Black men and supposedly protect White women from them,” they wrote. According to PBS, the law’s wording was so vague that prosecutors successfully used it to target Black men in interracial relationships. But prosecutors also went after White men—particularly political “undesirables”—who were having extramarital affairs. The statute was updated in 1978 and 1986. “This case is unprecedented in many ways, but perhaps most notably, and most disturbingly, no White person has ever been the target of a remotely similar prosecution,” Diddy’s lawyers wrote in their latest filing.

5
A$AP Rocky Dives Into Rihanna’s Arms After Acquittal
SCOT FREE
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Published 02.18.25 11:58PM EST 
Rakim Mayers, aka A$AP Rocky, reacts as he exits the court, next to Rihanna, after the verdict is given in his felony assault trial at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles, California, U.S. February 18, 2025. REUTERS/Daniel Cole
REUTERS

A$AP Rocky dove headfirst into Rihanna’s arms Tuesday after a jury found him not guilty of shooting a handgun at a former friend in 2021. The Los Angeles courtroom erupted in cheers when the clerk announced that the jury found the rapper, whose legal name is Rakim Mayers, not guilty of two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. As the rest of the verdict was being read, Rocky spun around from the defense table and lunged into the gallery where Rihanna was seated with his mother and his sister. The couple, who share two toddlers, sobbed as they embraced. Rocky was facing up to 24 years in prison over a November 2021 scuffle with former friend, A$AP Relli. Rocky’s counsel argued that the rapper only fired a prop gun and not a real firearm during the altercation. Rocky thanked the jury for “saving” his life as he left the courtroom: “This whole experience has been crazy for the past four years. I’m thankful and it’s blessed to be here right now to be a free man talking to y’all.” His lawyer Joe Tacopina said the jury “saw through this mirage of a case.”

6
Former Playboy Model Ariane Bellamar Dies at 46 From Heart Attack
GONE TOO SOON
Matt Young 

Night Editor

Published 02.19.25 12:03AM EST 
TV personality Ariane Bellamar attends the 1st annual 'RealityWanted' Reality TV Awards show at Greystone Mansion on April 11, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California.
TV personality Ariane Bellamar attends the 1st annual 'RealityWanted' Reality TV Awards show at Greystone Mansion on April 11, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. Vincent Sandoval/WireImage

Former Playboy model and actress Ariane Bellamar died last year at the age of 46, according to a report from TMZ. The news was confirmed to the outlet by Nevada’s Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner, which said it filed a report of death for the TV personality–who also featured in cameos in Beverly Hills Nannies and The Millionaire Matchmaker–on Dec. 20, 2024. Details of her death were not provided by the coroner, but a GoFundMe page setup by Bellamar’s ex-husband, Tanner Slaught, claims she died of a heart attack. “While this unbelievable news is shocking because she was only 46, I can assure you that I have verified this truth,” Slaught writes. Slaught also confirmed the death on Bellamar’s Facebook page last month. According to her IMDb page, Bellamar appeared in 2016’s Suicide Squad, and 2013’s The Hangover Part III. In 2017, Entourage actor Jeremy Piven “unequivocally” denied sexual harassment allegations made against him by Bellamar, who alleged Piven had groped her on set.

7
Ex-Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Accused of Plotting to Poison Rival
MURDER, HE SPOKE
Matt Young 

Night Editor

Updated 02.18.25 10:31PM EST 
Published 02.18.25 10:29PM EST 
Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro looks on after the departure of his wife Michelle Bolsonaro for the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump at the Brasilia International Airport, in Brasilia, Brazil January 18, 2025.
Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro looks on after the departure of his wife Michelle Bolsonaro for the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump at the Brasilia International Airport, in Brasilia, Brazil January 18, 2025. Adriano Machado/REUTERS

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was charged on Tuesday with a wild plot to poison his rival and stay in office after his 2022 election loss. Included in the alleged plan was a murder spree that involved poisoning the current president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who beat Bolsonaro in 2022 and faced a raft of protests from his far-right supporters. A Supreme Court judge was also on the kill list, according to the Associated Press, though Prosecutor-General Paulo Gonet alleged Alexandre de Moraes’ murder was planned as a shooting death. Dozens of others—33 in all—were also charged in connection with the coup plot. “The members of the criminal organization structured a plan at the presidential palace to attack institutions, aiming to bring down the system of the powers and the democratic order, which received the sinister name of ‘Green and Yellow Dagger,’” Gonet wrote in a 272-page indictment. “The plan was conceived and taken to the knowledge of the president, and he agreed to it.” Speaking to reporters about the accusations Tuesday, Bolsonaro said, “I have no concerns about the accusations, zero.”

8
U.S. Hockey Team Calls for Trump to Attend Canada Match
PUCK POLITICS
Conrad Quilty-Harper 

Reporter

Updated 02.18.25 2:23PM EST 
Published 02.18.25 12:26PM EST 
U.S. and Canadian hockey players
U.S. and Canada hockey players during Saturday's game in Montreal. Andre Ringuette/4NFO/Andre Ringuette/4NFO/World Cup of Hockey/Getty Images

The U.S. hockey team said they would “love it” if President Donald Trump cheered them on at their match this week against Canada. Speaking to Fox News on Monday, Team USA’s General Manager Bill Geurin invited the president to attend their game in Boston on Thursday. “We would love it if President Trump was in attendance,” Geurin said. “We have a room full of proud American players and coaches and staff and listen, we’re just trying to represent our country the best way we can.” He also credited Trump’s recent jabs at Canada and calls to turn it into the 51st state with helping improve his team’s game. He said the two countries have always had “political flare” and that “our guys used that as an inspiration.” Trump has been on the sporting event circuit in recent weeks, attending major functions such as the Super Bowl in New Orleans and the Daytona 500.

9
‘Carry On’ and ‘Doctor Who’ Star Dead at 80
REST IN PEACE
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 02.18.25 4:10PM EST 
(L-R) Julian Holloway and Zena Walker.
(L-R) Julian Holloway and Zena Walker. Evening Standard/Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

British actor Julian Holloway has died at the age of 80. In a statement to The Guardian, the actor’s agents confirmed that he died in hospital on Feb. 16 after dealing with a “brief illness.” Holloway was largely known for his work and comedic prowess in the British film franchise Carry On, appearing in eight of the series’ films in the late 1960s and 1970s. He also starred in a handful of beloved TV shows including Doctor Who and The Sweeney, and dabbled in voice acting for classics like Star Wars: The Clone Wars and the Regular Show. He’s survived by his daughter, author and former fashion model Sophie Dahl, whom he welcomed with British author Tessa Dahl—herself the daughter of beloved children’s author Roald Dahl.

10
Brittney Griner Pulls Out of Speaking Engagement Over ‘Gay Baby Jail’ Note
SHOCK DISCOVERY
Liam Archacki 

News Reporter

Updated 02.18.25 4:43PM EST 
Published 02.18.25 4:35PM EST 
Brittney Griner.
Brittney Griner pulled out of a speaking engagement after finding a note near her hotel room. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

WNBA star Brittney Griner pulled out of a speaking engagement after finding a three-word note taped near the entryway of her hotel room, according to a report. It read, “Gay Baby Jail.” Griner, who is gay, interpreted the note as a threat and promptly departed the Maryland hotel and convention center where she was staying, TMZ reported. She had been scheduled to address women in the cannabis industry at the Women Grow Leadership Summit on Monday. It would have been one of her first public speaking engagements since being freed from imprisonment in Russia—where she was held for possessing marijuana—in Dec. 2022. However, after investigating, local police believe the note was not a threat—or even targeted at Griner. Police told TMZ they learned that “gay baby jail” is a “video game reference,” and noted that a video game and anime convention was taking place at the hotel. “At this time, detectives have uncovered no link to or threat against the guest who located the tape,” the police told TMZ. In online slang, the term “gay baby jail” is used to describe situations where a character in a video game is unable to move.

