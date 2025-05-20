Cassie’s Rapper Ex Kid Cudi To Testify in Diddy Trial

Neil Young wants Donald Trump to stop “worrying” about what Bruce Springsteen and “thousands” of other musicians think about him. The rock legend waded into the Trump and Springsteen beef on Monday when he posted the message to his website, per The Hollywood Reporter. The president had just called Springsteen a “dried out prune” and “highly overrated” in response to his rant that Trump was “abandoning our great allies and siding with dictators against those struggling for their freedom.” Young wrote, “Bruce and thousands of musicians think you are ruining America. You worry about that instead of the dyin’ kids in Gaza... I am not scared of you. Neither are the rest of us. You shut down FEMA when we needed it most. That’s your problem Trump. STOP THINKING ABOUT WHAT ROCKERS ARE SAYING. Think about saving America from the mess you made.” Young put some of his latest critiques of Trump in his song and music video, “Let’s Roll Again,” where he also took aim at Elon Musk, declaring that only “fascists” get Teslas. He added to his website note to the president, “You are more worried about yourself than AMERICA. Wake up Trump!!”
One of America’s biggest headline-grabbing couples may have just taken things to the next level. According to a recent New York Times feature, Jordon Hudson, the 24-year-old girlfriend (and sometime PR manager) of former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, has told at least one person they are engaged. Unsurprisingly, neither Hudson nor Belichick has publicly confirmed the news. Though once active on social media, they’ve been increasingly reticent to discuss their relationship in recent weeks. Belichick, now the head coach of UNC Football, went public with Hudson, a fishermen’s rights advocate and occasional pageant contestant, back in Oct. 2024. The pair first sparked engagement rumors in February, when Hudson was spotted wearing a diamond ring at various events. However, they became a national spectacle last month after Belichick’s disastrous appearance on CBS’ Sunday Morning, in which Hudson stepped in to shut down a question about how they met. Since then, it seems like everyone in their orbit has had something to say about the controversial relationship. Former Patriots Cam Newton and Rob Gronkowski have publicly called the romance a “distraction” to Belichick’s coaching, while Belichick’s own daughter-in-law slammed Hudson on social media after the CBS debacle. Belichick, meanwhile, has promised to keep their relationship on the sidelines.
A passenger jet at New York’s LaGuardia airport narrowly avoided disaster earlier this month when it was forced to slam on the brakes during takeoff to avoid smashing into another plane that was still on the runway. “The stop was as hard as any car accident I’ve been in,” said passenger Renee Hoffer about the incident, which took place on May 6. Hoffer ended up in the emergency room after suffering neck injuries and a numb left arm. The close call happened because a United Airlines plane was attempting to taxi off the runway while another air traffic controller on a different frequency cleared a nearby Republic Airways jet for takeoff without realizing the United plane was still on the runway. “Sorry, I thought United had cleared well before that,” the controller can be heard telling the pilot in audio of the incident obtained by ABC. Hoffer said that airport staff refused to compensate passengers with hotel vouchers following the near miss at 12:30 a.m., blaming the incident on the weather. Hoffer had a phone app that clearly showed the other plane on the runway. Both the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident, they announced on Monday.
Cassie Ventura‘s ex-boyfriend Kid Cudi is expected to testify in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking trial on Wednesday or Thursday this week, reports NBC News. Cudi, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, first came up in relation to Diddy when Ventura alleged in her 2023 lawsuit that the now-incarcerated ex-mogul threatened Mescudi when he found out the rapper was dating Ventura. “Sean said he was going to hurt the both of us,” Ventura testified last week. She claimed she ended the relationship because there was “too much uncertainty if we continued to see each other.” In January of 2012, Mescudi’s car exploded in his driveway. Ventura told the court that she knew it was Diddy’s doing right away. “He mentioned when we were out of the country that Scott’s car would be blown up and he wanted his friends to see it,” she explained. Combs’ defense has tried to paint him as a violent, jealous boyfriend—not a sex trafficker—and the prosecution has portrayed his threatening behavior as a method to his alleged trafficking coercion. Mescudi confirmed through a spokesperson that Diddy blowing up his car is “true,” but has not commented further on anything Diddy-related ahead of his expected testimony.
Denzel Washington skipped a Cannes press conference after blowing up at a pushy photographer on the red carpet. The Hollywood legend was on the French Riviera to attend the world premiere of his latest collaboration with director Spike Lee, Highest 2 Lowest, when a photographer reportedly grabbed him on Monday, according to the New York Post. Washington didn’t like it and blew up at him, reportedly shouting, “Stop it!” He then failed to appear at Tuesday’s press conference at the Palais des Festivals. Daily Mail Online reported that it is unclear if scheduling conflicts meant the actor had to jet back to New York where he is performing in a Broadway production of Othello. Spike Lee touched on the matter at the press gaggle, quipping: “The last time I was in this room, I had to apologise for a f--- up, but I won’t be apologising today for a f--- up.” He was referencing his 2021 gaffe where he accidentally revealed the Palme d’Or winner, before the official announcement. Washington’s reps have been contacted for comment.
One of Donald Trump’s New York City hotels was Sean “Diddy” Combs’ “favorite,” his former assistant has claimed. Speaking during the music mogul’s ongoing sex trafficking and racketeering trial, David James said he was enlisted to ferry his boss’ supplies to hotels all over the globe. “Trump International, they knew me very well, they gave me a key,” he recounted. Said supplies included clothing, a toiletry bag, a medicine bag, food, and drinks. James claimed that Diddy’s preferred destination was the Trump International Hotel in the Big Apple. He said he would prepare up to 40 skincare items for the former star in the bathroom. James had earlier said that Diddy kept an “embarrassing” video of him, in which he had taken an ecstasy pill, drank vodka and was dancing, to assert control. The rapper said, “I’m going to keep this footage in case I need it,” according to James. “It was so out of character for me it would be embarrassing if he released that footage to the public,” he added. Trump has previously said he “loves” Diddy and added that the pair are “good friends.” Jailed rap producer Suge Knight said the president will pardon Diddy if convicted. Diddy denies all charges.
Joe Biden wanted to testify for his son Hunter Biden in his federal gun charges trial last summer, a new book has claimed. Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again reports the former U.S. president “repeatedly” offered to testify about Hunter’s state of mind when the offense occurred, believing it to be useful in diminishing his son’s culpability. The book’s authors Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson claim Biden was willing to clear time in his “packed schedule”, which included several international engagements, to rush to his son’s aid in Delaware last June. Hunter pled not guilty to three charges related to falsifying information on a federal gun form in 2018, including lying about his drug addiction. He said he was recovering from addiction at the time and therefore answered the form accurately. A jury found him guilty in just three hours following a trial last June. In September, the president’s son faced tax evasion charges, to which he pled guilty. Ahead of the trials, President Biden said he would respect the outcome of the trial. After the trial, the Democrat president said repeatedly that he had no plans to pardon his eldest child. But the 82-year-old made a bombshell U-turn in early December, pardoning Hunter just days before he was due to be sentenced over both cases.
Rap pioneers Salt-N-Pepa are taking their record label to court. Cheryl ‘Salt’ James and Sandra ‘Pepa’ Denton filed a lawsuit in federal court in New York on Monday against Universal Music Group, who own the rights to their global hits including “Push It,” “Shoop” and “Let’s Talk About Sex.” They are the latest musical acts to try and reclaim the lucrative rights to their own music, often signed away in lengthy deals at the start of their career. The rappers claim the record label are violating copyright law by refusing them the rights to their master recordings. The copyright act of 1976 says artists can reclaim ownership of their recordings after several decades. After their first hit, “Push It” in 1987, they have gone on to sell over 15 million albums and will receive the Musical Influence Award at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony in November this year. Universal Music Group have pulled the duo’s music from streaming sites while the case plays out. Salt-N-Pepa are seeking damages which may “well exceed $1 million.” AP news notes UMG representatives did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
Donald Trump made a not-so-presidential remark to Kennedy Center leadership during a dinner event at the White House on Monday. “They rigged the election. And then I said, you know what I’ll do? I’ll run again and I’ll shove it up their a--,” he told attendees, reiterating his infamous lie that opponents rigged the 2020 election he lost. “And that’s what I did.” The comment prompted laughter and applause. The president hosted the board of the Kennedy Center in the State Dining Room at the White House after ousting most of its previous members in February, installing MAGA acolytes and naming himself chairman. The national performing arts institution, which receives federal funding and is governed by a presidentially appointed board, has been one of Trump’s targets in his broader overhaul of government institutions. He claimed to guests Monday that “we’re gonna bring this place back.” His communications director, Steven Cheung, reposted a clip of the “a--” comment from his official White House X account.
A handful of male capuchin monkeys have been caught on camera abducting babies from another species, baffling the scientists who study them. Over a 15-month period, five male capuchins were seen carrying around 11 different baby howler monkeys in trap-camera footage captured on Jicarón Island, an uninhabited island off the coast of Panama. Female monkeys have been known to “adopt” babies from other species and practice caring for them, but the males had little interaction with the howlers, which clung to the males for several days while the capuchins walked around and used tools. They didn’t care for, play with the babies, or eat them, though eventually the baby howlers died because they didn’t have access to their mothers’ breast milk. The researchers don’t know how or why the capuchins went to the effort to kidnap the babies in the first place because their cameras weren’t rigged in the treetops where the howler monkeys lived. The scientists are currently exploring the theory that the capuchins, which have no natural predators on Jicarón Island, were just bored and looking for entertainment, which turned out to be destructive. In that case, the capuchin monkeys are “like a mirror” reflecting things that humans do that have no real purpose, but that nevertheless harm other species, one of the researchers told CNN.