Caster Semenya Scores Court Win Over Testosterone Rule but May Still Miss Olympics

The European Court of Human Rights ruled Tuesday that international sports rules requiring champion runner Caster Semenya to lower her natural testosterone levels are discriminatory. But the Associated Press reports that the decision might not clear the way for Semenya to compete for South Africa at the next Olympic Games because it could take years for any rule changes to be implemented. Semenya says her high testosterone levels, the result of a genetic condition, should be viewed like another beneficial trait, such as height—and she notes that there is no cap on levels for men.