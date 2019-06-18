IAAF Claimed Olympian Caster Semenya Was ‘Biologically Male’ in Court Battle

According to documents released Tuesday, the governing body of track reportedly argued that Olympic champion Caster Semenya was “biologically male” due to her testosterone levels—despite being legally identified as female at birth. The Associated Press reports the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled against Semenya’s challenge of the IAAF’s testosterone regulations, which would mandate that she and other female Olympians reduce their testosterone through medical means. The organization claimed Semenya and others had “differences of sex development” that gave them unfair advantages in the female competitive field. “There are some contexts where biology has to trump identity,” the IAAF said. Semenya, in her challenge to the rules, told the court the IAAF claiming she was not a woman hurt her “more than [she could] put in words” and subjected her to “the most profound and humiliating experience of my life.”

The Olympian, who says the medical procedures would take away her genetic gifts, also told the court she agreed to take testosterone-reducing medication between 2010 and 2015—but endured numerous negative side effects. “I will not allow the IAAF to use me and my body again,” Semenya said in a statement Tuesday.