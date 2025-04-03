Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’ve been on TikTok or Instagram lately, you’ve probably seen women wrapping their midsections in castor oil-soaked pads, layering a heating pad on top, and swearing it’s the secret to flatter stomachs, hormonal balance, and even liver detox. Naturally, I had to try it. Between lingering post-pregnancy hormone shifts, sluggish digestion, and what feels like perpetual fatigue, I was very open to anything promising relief. But while I expected a full-body transformation (or at least a mild detox), I got a snooze fest instead. A glorious, uninterrupted snooze fest.

If you go down the rabbit hole like I did, you’ll inevitably come across Barbara O’Neill (among other creators), touting stats and studies that make castor oil sound like a cure-all. The whole ritual has also gained traction as part of another buzzy trend dubbed the "morning shed," where influencers pile on beauty treatments like castor oil packs, heatless curling rods, face masks, and mouth tape (among others) before bed in pursuit of that "I-woke-up-like-this" glow. Here’s the thing, though: much like the morning shed trend itself, the castor oil claims seem to spiral from practical to, well, extra.

Still, I was intrigued. I figured if this ancient remedy is trending again, there might be something to it. And yes, castor oil does have ancient roots. It’s been used for thousands of years in traditional medicine, dating back to Ancient Egypt around 1550 BCE. Historical texts mention its use for treating wounds, constipation, and even labor induction. The Greeks and Romans later adopted it between the 5th century BCE and 2nd century CE, and it was used extensively in both Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda for its anti-inflammatory and purgative properties. But the oil took on new life as a buzzy debloating miracle somewhere between the pyramids and TikTok.

In the videos I saved on my account, some users claimed they felt slimmer, lighter, and more energized by morning, and others warned of flu-like symptoms from the so-called detox—the latter being most concerning for me. I’d heard enough about the dreaded “detox flu”—symptoms like nausea, chills, and headaches some TikTok users claimed hit after using castor oil packs—that I planned ahead. I tried it on a Friday, intentionally picking a weekend when I didn’t have much going on, just in case I ended up bedridden and regretting my wellness curiosity. Following TikTok how-to videos, I soaked a castor oil pack wrap I bought on Amazon with a 100% USDA-certified organic, Hexane-Free castor oil (with 1,262 five-star reviews) and placed it on my stomach. I dressed in an old T-shirt and topped it with a microwavable heating pad I already had on hand.

Within minutes, I felt strange, like an intense hunger pain crossed with period cramps. I had a late dinner that night, which I ate while wearing the castor oil pack, and felt sick afterward. Even then, I kept the pack on overnight. Was it a placebo? Because by morning, there was no overnight transformation. No sudden sense of balance or bloat relief. Determined to see results, I kept at it for a few nights. I did, however, notice something I initially missed. I was sleeping really well the last few nights, starting with the first night of my castor oil experiment. I was sleeping through the night, falling asleep faster, and waking up feeling genuinely rested, which is rare for me. I couldn’t tell if it was a coincidence, so I vowed to go to bed without oiling up for the next few nights, and surprise, surprise: I woke up at least a few times each night. Back on my investigation, I hopped back on the castor oil pack routine—this time without the heating pad—and again, sleeping like a baby!

Curious if my deeper sleep had anything to do with the castor oil itself—or if it was all just one big placebo effect—I reached out to Dr. Pooja Gidwani, a double board-certified physician in Internal Medicine and Obesity Medicine who often helps patients navigate wellness trends gone viral. She was quick to set the record straight. “Castor oil is a traditional remedy known for its mild anti-inflammatory and emollient properties, but it’s heavily overhyped on social media,” she says. “There’s no scientific evidence to support claims that applying castor oil to your belly or belly button will detox your liver, melt fat, reduce visceral inflammation, or give you a flat stomach overnight.”

In fact, she warns there may be risks associated with trying the viral wellness trend. “If the oil isn’t cold-pressed, hexane-free, or organic, contaminants could pose a risk. Some people may also experience contact dermatitis, especially with prolonged use or if it’s applied under heat for extended periods,” Gidwani explains. And as for the “detox flu,” she says, “If people feel sick or fatigued after using it, it’s more likely due to irritation, dehydration, or a placebo effect tied to the expectation of a ‘cleanse.‘”

Simply put, she says, “The reality is that your liver and kidneys do an excellent job detoxifying your body on their own, and castor oil isn’t pulling toxins out of your system through your skin.” Still, she acknowledges that the act of relaxing with a warm compress on your stomach may not be entirely useless. “That ritual—slowing down, applying heat, resting—can activate the parasympathetic nervous system, which helps promote deeper sleep and lower stress levels,” she said. While that totally is a logical explanation as to why I slept so much better the first three nights, it doesn’t explain why I still experienced restful nights in the evenings when I didn’t apply heat.

While I may never know why I’m sleeping better with a castor oil pack, the truth is I will continue applying the oil topically. In fact, I’ve moved away from the pack on some nights and just apply it to my skin, including on my legs and arms, like any other moisturizer. It’s on the stickier side, so my sheets sometimes cling to me, but it’s worth it for a good night’s rest. No, castor oil packs didn’t flatten my stomach. They didn’t reset my hormones or give me superhuman digestion, but they did something equally valuable, which is a big win in my stressful and often sleepless, toddler-chasing, deadline-driven life. Curious about castor oil packs? Check out the products I’ve been using below.

