Cat Causes Thousands to Lose Power in New Orleans

Read it at USA Today
Thousands lost power in New Orleans Monday after a cat got into an energy substation, USA Today reports. According to Entergy New Orleans, the power loss occurred around 8:30 a.m. after a cat “got into a substation and caused a flash.” Power was restored around noon, but the cat unfortunately did not survive the incident. “It is unusual for a cat to get into a substation and around protective devices. When this happens, the animals unfortunately do not survive the high-voltage contact,” the company tweeted.