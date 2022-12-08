Former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan was still stuck behind bars in Russia even as WNBA star Brittney Griner’s release sparked celebrations early Thursday.

A lawyer for Whelan, who was sentenced to 16 years in June 2020 for what he described as bogus espionage charges, was quoted as telling Russia’s Interfax news agency that Whelan remains at his penal colony as talks on his release continue.

Whelan’s name was initially floated as part of a potential prisoner swap for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, but with Bout’s release in exchange for Griner this week, it’s not clear if that leverage was lost.

“This is the event we wish for so much for our own family. She will be reunited with her family. Brittney is free. And Paul is still a hostage,” Paul Whelan’s brother David said in a statement after Griner’s release, according to The Detroit News.

“Our family has been able to mentally prepare for what is now a public disappointment for us. And a catastrophe for Paul,” David Whelan said.

Vladimir Zherebenkov, a lawyer for Whelan, previously told The Daily Beast he was “disappointed” when the 52-year-old was apparently passed over in the summer when American Trevor Reed was released from Russian custody.

“Paul should have been the first to get swapped. He is older, he has had concussions after the war, he has had a surgery and frankly, he has been suffering morally much more than Trevor,” Zherebenkov said at the time.

President Joe Biden responded to growing questions Thursday over why Whelan appeared to be left out yet again. He said it was “not a choice of which American to bring home” but that Russia is taking a harder line on Whelan for “totally illegitimate reasons.”

“We are not giving up. We will never give up,” he said.